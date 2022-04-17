Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunderland crash

A blue BMW Coupe crashed into a parked car on North Bridge Street in Sunderland

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was a passenger in crashed, police have said.

The 20-year-old man was in a blue BMW Coupe that hit a parked Renault Clio outside on North Bridge Street, Sunderland, at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.

Two other people in the BMW suffered minor injuries, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman said the reasons for the crash were "yet to be established".

Insp Matt Sykes said: "This is clearly a serious incident and we are determined to find out what happened immediately before the collision took place."

