Jack Woodley: Murder-accused lied 'to avoid upsetting his mum'
- Published
A teenager lied to police about a man's murder because he wanted to avoid upsetting his mother, a court heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, died from a stab wound after being attacked by youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
The defendant, who was 17 at the time but is now 18, said he was the fourth person to hit Mr Woodley. He denies charges of murder and manslaughter.
He told Newcastle Crown Court: "It looked as if it was group on group because Jack's friends were there."
He said he "accepted" that he threw two punches but was not sure if they connected.
Mr Woodley was set upon in the town centre after leaving the Houghton Feast funfair on 16 October and died in hospital 26 hours later.
One defendant, 15, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others on trial, aged 14 to 18, deny both charges.
None can be identified for legal reasons.
Mark McKone QC, counsel for the prosecution, asked the teenager why he did not mention punching Mr Woodley when he gave his first prepared statement to the police.
When asked: "Is it because you wanted to cover up what you had done?", the defendant replied: "No, it wasn't".
He told the court although he saw a fellow defendant - the 15-year-old - with a knife, he did not mention it in his initial police interviews.
Mr McKone asked him: "Is that a lie you thought you could you could get away with?"
The defendant said it was because he did not think "there was any CCTV".
He also initially said he had been attacked at the funfair and told his mother he "got jumped", the jury heard.
He had not given police the full picture of what happened because he wanted to avoid upsetting his mother who was present with him as his appropriate adult, he said.
The trial continues.
