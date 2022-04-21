Motorcyclist dies days after Sunderland crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash along with a 15-year-old boy has died.
The 32-year-old man and boy were on an off-road motorcycle that was in collision with a Suzuki Swift in Pallion, Sunderland at about 21:35 BST on Monday.
The man died in hospital on Thursday, Northumbria Police said. The boy remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Police are appealing for information.
The crash was at the crossroad junction of St Luke's Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road.
Sgt Steve Armstrong said: "Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man's loved ones.
"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is very much ongoing and I would like to thank those who have come forward with information since our public appeal.
"If you witnessed this collision, or were in the area around that time on Monday and saw a black Suzuki Swift or an off-road bike travelling, we still want to hear from you.
"Please also check any dashcam footage - your information could give the man's family the answers they deserve."
The driver of the black Suzuki Swift stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with the investigation, a police spokesman said.
