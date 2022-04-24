Newcastle playground fire treated as arson

Northumbria Police
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch

A playground has been badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Newcastle.

Wood stripped from nearby trees was used to start a fire at the site on Brunton Lane, in the Kingston Park area, about 20:30 BST on Saturday, Northumbria Police said.

It said the blaze had left it "unusable".

Insp Karen Madge described it as a "senseless offence" and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

