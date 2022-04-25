Northumberland forest wildfires prompt barbecue plea
Firefighters have spent the weekend battling wildfires in Northumberland.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fourlaws Forest near Bellingham on Friday, where an area of trees and moorland was ablaze, and remained on the scene for 24 hours.
They then returned on Sunday, to deal with a further flare up.
The service said the risk of wildfires remained high and urged visitors to act responsibly - and bring a picnic not a barbecue.
An area of approximately 180,000sqm of standing trees and moorland was affected by the fires.
Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team also assisted, and deployed its drone to give an aerial perspective on the extent to which the fire had been contained and dampened down.
The fire service issued a plea for members of the public to behave responsibly.
A spokesperson said: "Current weather conditions make the risk of wildfire very high and we urge those wishing to enjoy our beautiful countryside to take care and do so safely.
"Take a picnic, not a BBQ."
