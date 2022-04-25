Sunderland motorbike crash: Family pay tribute to Anthony Kirtley
The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash has said his death will leave "a huge hole in everyone's hearts".
Anthony Kirtley was riding an off-road motorbike that collided with a car in Pallion, Sunderland, at about 21:35 BST on 18 April.
The 32-year-old, who was known as Buster, died three days later.
A 15-year-old boy, who was a pillion passenger, was seriously injured but has now been discharged from hospital.
In a tribute, his family said Mr Kirtley, who lived in Sunderland, would be missed by everyone who knew him.
The family said: "Buster, you've left a huge hole in everyone's hearts.
"We love and miss you so much.
"Your loving mam, sister, brother, nana, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends."
An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision that happened at the crossroads of St Luke's Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road.
The driver of the black Suzuki Swift car involved in the collision stopped at the scene and has been helping Northumbria Police with its investigation.