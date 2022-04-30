Bamburgh named best seaside resort second year in a row

Which? said Bamburgh was praised for its beauty, describing the clifftop castle as "spectacular"

A village on the Northumberland coast has been named Britain's best seaside resort for the second year in a row.

Bamburgh came out on top out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.

Holidaymakers rated the seaside location five stars and scored it 89% for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money.

Llandudno, Conwy, came in second place, with St Andrews, Fife, claiming the third spot.

Bamburgh, with a population of just 400, scored 89% for the quality of its beach, seafront, food and value for money

UK seaside locations have seen a surge in popularity owing to Covid, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips, Which? said.

Rory Boland, editor of the travel magazine, said: "The British seaside hasn't boomed like this since the 1960s.

"Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted."

Some 51 destinations across Britain scored at least 70% in the survey, with Dartmouth, Devon, and Tenby, Pembrokeshire, ranked equal fourth best.

