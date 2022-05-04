Durham schoolboy who wrote to Ukraine president gets reply
A schoolboy has had a reply to a letter he sent to the President of Ukraine, saying he was on the country's side.
Thomas, 12, a pupil at Durham Trinity School and Sports College popped a handwritten letter into a convoy of supplies collected by his classmates.
Addressing it to "the best president" Thomas told Volodymyr Zelensky he was "happy to be helping" Ukraine.
Despite not expecting a reply, his school received one last week, saying the letter "brings a smile to my face".
The reply is typed and written in English, dated Saturday 23 April and signed Volodymyr Zelensky.
Teacher Robin Hadden said: "We couldn't believe it when the letter arrived, our office staff opened it, addressed to 'Thomas at Trinity School', and asked around the classrooms as we were not expecting anything back.
"It's a really personal reply thanking Thomas for his thoughts, saying he is hoping to bring peace to all the citizens of Ukraine and how they'll rebuild towns and how hearing of the UK support has put a smile on his face."
The letter was among 270 parcels of medical supplies, clothing, food, toiletries and four wheelchairs donated by pupils from the special school, which helps youngsters with a wide range of additional learning needs.
The convoy was driven in a cattle truck to a refugee reception centre last month, which was set up at the East Warsaw railway station in Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.
Among the items sent were cuddly toys collected by his class, which Thomas wrote in his letter were "some teddies for your country along with some food as well".
The youngster also added he was hopeful Ukraine would "win to beat Russia" and that "Putin is too scared about telling the truth about the war".
Thomas' mother Kimberley told BBC Radio Newcastle her son was excited when he arrived home after school on Friday.
She said: "Thomas came home from school waving it in his hand - I don't know whether we'll be able to prise it out of his hands but we're going to frame it and give it pride of place in our home."
The school has also said it will frame a copy of the letter.
Thomas added: "I was happy to get a reply - and my school has given me a certificate and told me 'well done'."
