Labour retain control of Sunderland Council
Labour has retained control of Sunderland City Council following the local elections on Thursday.
The party, which has run the council since its formation in 1974, only had to lose six seats to see its controlling majority wiped out.
In the event, it only lost one - as did the Conservatives - to the Lib Dems.
One third of seats were also up for grabs at Newcastle, North Tyneside and South Tyneside councils, all of which remain Labour-held.
Counting will get under way in Gateshead later.
In Newcastle, the Lib Dems gained a seat and Labour lost one, but with a total of 51 out of 78 Labour has a majority.
The Green Party made gains in South Tyneside, which won three seats, giving it a total of six out of 54 - Labour holds 41.
There was no over-all change at North Tyneside Council, with Labour retaining its 51 seats out of 60.
The big shock was the Conservative Group Leader Sean Brockbank losing his seat - Monkseaton South - to Labour.
Analysis: Labour holds on in the North East
By Richard Moss, Political Correspondent North East and Cumbria
Labour started the night perilously perched in Sunderland. Having lost 19 seats in the last two elections, they were just six more defeats from losing overall control. But in the end, even if they didn't begin to claw seats back. they at least stopped the rot.
One seat fell to the Lib Dems, but the Conservatives failed to make any gains. And crucially council leader Graeme Miller held on despite a Tory campaign which even featured a visit by Boris Johnson to his Washington ward.
The Conservatives did win a Labour seat in North Tyneside, but also lost one - their group leader Sean Brockbank the casualty. As he had called for the Prime Minister to resign over Partygate, he may well feel pretty sore.
Labour did suffer in South Tyneside as they lost four seats for the second year in a row. They remain firmly in control but The Green Party continue to build a bridgehead, doubling their representation to six councillors.
But Labour's dominance in Newcastle remained unshaken. The Lib Dems took one seat from them, but there was little sign that the pre-poll turbulent exit of long term leader Nick Forbes had caused any damage.
There was never much to gain for Labour in an area where they remain a dominant electoral force, but they will at least be encouraged that losses were more limited than in previous years. Their challenge though now is to begin to claw back previous losses, particularly in Sunderland.
The Conservatives will be relieved their vote did not collapse, holding up particularly in many Sunderland wards. The party though failed once again to get a toehold back on Newcastle Council.
The Lib Dems will be satisfied with their progress, though they continue to be shut out of North and South Tyneside.
