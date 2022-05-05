Jack Woodley case: Teenager with knuckle-duster 'hesitant' about attack
A teenager accused of using a knuckle-duster in a fatal gang attack on a man was seen to be "hesitant" about getting involved, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single stab wound after being attacked in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others, all aged 14 to 18, deny both charges.
A lawyer for one of the other boys told Newcastle Crown Court it was "clear who is responsible" for the death.
The court has heard Mr Woodley was attacked shortly after leaving the Houghton Feast funfair on 16 October as he neared the Britannia Inn in the town centre.
A boy who is 15 now but was 14 at the time admitted having a knuckle-duster on him but denied using it, also claiming he did not get involved in the fighting.
In closing arguments, his lawyer Kama Melly QC said it was "not a clear case" but it was "absolutely clear who is responsible for the loss of life in this case", a reference to the 15-year-old who admits stabbing Mr Woodley but denies doing it intending to cause serious harm or death.
She said her client's young age was "hugely relevant" when judging his behaviour and understanding of "risk and consequences", as well as his decision to take his knuckle-duster with him.
Ms Melly told the jury: "As we reach adulthood our lives have taught us what happens as a result of our actions.
"You can start to think an adult must intend something because it has an obvious consequence. With a teenager, particularly aged 14, you cannot reach the same conclusion."
She said he was a "14-year-old skinny kid attending a fair" where he knew there had previously been trouble and who had been influenced by his father, who had a knuckle-duster, to think such weapons were "cool".
Ms Melly said: "In the real world, objectively there's nothing cool about a weapon that can cause harm.
"But when owned by his dad, how many 14-year-old boys wouldn't have asked to try it on? How many of them do you think might have wanted to ask if they could have it, if they could keep it?"
'Evidence wanting'
While the boy took the knuckle-duster with him, Ms Melly said there was no evidence it had been used on Mr Woodley.
She said: "Without minimising the injuries Jack did tragically suffer, if [the boy] had behaved in the way witnesses wanted to tell you he behaved, of repeated punches with the knuckle-duster and kicks as well, we suggest there simply aren't the injuries here to allow you to conclude safely a knuckle-duster was used on the body of Jack."
She also said if he had meant to get involved in trouble, he could have taken a knife himself from home rather than a weapon reliant on "close-up fist fighting".
She said in video footage filmed on a phone shortly after the attack began, the boy approached the melee in a "hesitant perhaps even slightly pathetic way" because he felt he "ought to" as his best friend was the one who had first punched Mr Woodley, but there was no footage of him being involved.
Ms Melly said the "indisputable hard evidence" in the case was found "wanting" in proving her client's involvement.
The trial continues.
