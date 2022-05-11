Blaine Hammond death: Two men charged with Sunderland murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man in Sunderland.
Blaine Hammond, 22, died shortly after emergency services were called to Saltburn Road at about 09:45 GMT on 3 December.
Two men - also aged 22 - are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
Northumbria Police urged people not to speculate online. Det Ch Insp Sharon Chatterton said the force's thoughts "remain with Blaine's loved ones".
She said: "Now that we have two suspects due in court, I would ask that people refrain from any speculation, both in public and on social media, that could jeopardise those legal proceedings.
"I urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation or relates to this incident to contact the police."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.