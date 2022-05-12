St Nicholas Hospital 'stabbing' - man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a suspected stabbing at a hospital.
Police were called to St Nicholas Hospital in Jubilee Road, Gosforth, at about 12:20 BST on Tuesday.
A 40-year-old man sustained wounds to his neck and back consistent with a bladed article. He was treated at hospital, discharged and was recovering at home, police said.
A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.
