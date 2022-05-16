Eighteen protesters jailed for Newcastle violent disorder
Eighteen protesters have been jailed and another two sentenced for what police said was "unacceptable and shameful" disorder in Newcastle.
Fighting and scuffles broke out when counter-protesters confronted Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June 2020 at Grey's Monument.
A number of police officers, dogs and horses were injured, along with a 17-year-old who suffered head injuries.
Bottles and flares were thrown and the monument was defaced with graffiti.
Northumbria Police watched more than 200 hours of footage of the trouble on 13 June, leading to scores of arrests.
Police charged 34 women, two men and two teenagers with violent disorder.
Over the past two weeks 20 people have been sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder at Newcastle Crown Court.
Among those sentenced were:
- Craig Hornsby, of Wordsworth Close, Hexham, jailed for 28 months
- Christopher Bone, of Affleck Street, Gateshead, jailed for 29 months
- Neil Drummond, of Audley Road, South Gosforth, two years' suspended sentence
- Ryan Barlow, of Parklands Way, Felling, jailed for 27 months
- Ronald Short, of Stockwell Green in Newcastle, jailed for 27 months
- Michael O'Brien, of Beresford Gardens in Byker, jailed for 27 months
- Wendy Robson, of Tauton Avenue, North Shields, jailed for 29 months
- Jay Plunkett, of Lumley Walk, Dunston, jailed for 27 months
- Elliott Wright, of Paxton Court in Pity Me, Durham, jailed for 27 months
- Christopher Butters, of Moorland Avenue, Bedlington, jailed for 31 months
- Colin Green, of Church Street, Sunderland, jailed for 29 months
- Darhys Moore, of Fern Close, Prudhoe, 24 months suspended for 12 months
- Christopher Simpson, of Cedar Road, Fenham, jailed for 29 months
- Christopher Wood, of Malvern Road, Washington, jailed for 28 months
- Usman Ogiden, of Gerald Street, Benwell, jailed for 26 months
- Philip Scorfield, of Howlett Hall Road, Newcastle, jailed for 29 months
- Derek Hasse, of Ross Grove, Cramlington, jailed for 26 months
- John Mann, of Acomb Crescent, Gosforth, jailed for 29 months
- George Coulson, of Beechburn Walk, Newcastle, jailed for 29 months
- Matthew Chapman, of Church Street East, Sunderland, jailed for 30 months
Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: "The scenes we watched unfold during this protest activity were absolutely unacceptable and have no place here in our city - a place which prides itself on being friendly and hospitable.
"I am pleased that those convicted have been brought to justice for their shameful and violent actions."
Mr Hutchison added: "We understand the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy which the police will uphold, however, we will not allow them to be used as an excuse to commit crime.
"The convictions we have seen are a testament to their hard work and dedication and I hope these results highlight to the wider public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour."
