Go North East bus cuts would hit 'lifeline' services, councillors warn
Proposed cuts to dozens of bus routes would hit "lifeline" services, councillors have warned.
Go North East has announced plans affecting County Durham, Gateshead, Sunderland, South Tyneside and the Tyne Valley with the changes due to come into force in July.
It said the cuts were needed to meet changing demand.
However, councillors in Northumberland have warned such a move would be a "concern".
The proposals include reducing off-peak services on the Tyne Valley 10 as well as the 10A and 10B.
The buses carry passengers between Hexham and Newcastle, taking in the likes of Corbridge, Riding Mill and Stocksfield as well as parts of Gateshead.
Councillor Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South on Northumberland County Council, called on residents to have their say in a consultation running until 31 May.
'Challenging times'
He said: "Bus travel is a lifeline for many individuals, businesses and the wider communities they serve.
"We are in very challenging times and working practices, the use of the internet, fuel prices, the pandemic and the environment have changed people's everyday lives dramatically. This is such an important issue in all areas be they rural or urban."
Hexham West councillor Derek Kennedy warned Go North East's plans contradicted efforts by Newcastle City Council to reduce car usage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The 10 is one of the key bus routes linking Hexham and all the towns and villages to Newcastle. It is probably the most popular bus service of all because of the route it takes.
"Any reduction in service is of concern. We recognise that following Covid the world has changed. However, we are now in a post-Covid world.
"If we want people to start using public transport more, then this is not the right way to do it."
Following a drop in demand after the pandemic, Go North East said some of its services "do not carry enough customers to cover the costs of operating them".
