Cheeky red squirrel barricades tawny owl box to start family
- Published
A cheeky red squirrel has barricaded up a tawny owl breeding box in the hope of starting its own family.
Receptionist Caz McMahon is used to opening up Northumberland Wildlife Trust's Hauxley nature reserve to see the visitor on the bench enjoying the views of Druridge Bay.
But now the squirrel has gone one further by taking over a tawny owl box and barricading the door with sticks.
Staff are now hoping to welcome baby squirrels to the reserve.
Staff believe the squirrel has built a drey (nest) ahead of the summer breeding season.
And this is not the first time there has been a takeover on the reserve.
Last summer, a pair of tawny owls and their three chicks (owlets) took up residence in the playground resulting in it being closed to the public.
Also during the first lockdown in May 2020, three carrion crows tried to break into the reserve's cafe by pulling out the rubber window seals, taking chunks of wood out of the window frames and pulling off the wire netting installed to stop them.
Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust's Druridge Bay landscape manager said: "There's never a dull moment here.
"From barn owls nesting in our old arson-hit building and stopping demolition as well as turf wars with crows.
"Now the squirrel barricading itself into the tawny owl's box - who says wildlife isn't entertaining."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.