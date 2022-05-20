Cygnet Hospital Hexham exits special measures
A mental health hospital criticised for safety and leadership issues is to exit special measures after inspectors found "widespread" improvements.
Cygnet Hospital Hexham was placed in special measures in May 2019 and closed later that year before reopening in October 2020.
Following its latest inspection in March this year, it now has an overall rating of good.
The independent hospital provides care for women with complex needs.
With a new leadership team, it has 27 beds with wards for acute admissions and psychiatric intensive care.
It previously focused on adults with learning difficulties and patients with autism.
High numbers of agency staff
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was "clear that the new team and leadership were delivering good care" after implementing a number of changes.
Steps taken included carrying out observations safely, preventing blind spots through the placement of mirrors and fitting most wards with anti-ligature facilities.
Inspectors also found staff had minimised the use of restrictive practices, managed medicines safely and followed good practice with respect to safeguarding.
However, it was noted the service continued to use high numbers of agency staff to cover shifts in response to increased observation levels and that they did not always follow risk-management plans effectively to keep patients safe.
At the time of the inspection, the hospital also had two patients on the psychiatric intensive care unit who had been there for longer than the 12-week target.
The full report is published on the CQC's website.
