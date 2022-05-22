Tribute to Sunderland football fan killed in Consett crash
- Published
The family of a father-of-three who died after his van hit a wall has described him as a massive Sunderland fan who never missed a game.
Anthony Staplin, 44, was driving his Mercedes Citan, when it crashed on Medomsley Road, Consett, on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident to allow investigators to work at the scene.
A passenger in the Mercedes van suffered minor injuries, police said.
A statement was released by police on behalf of Mr Staplin's three children Lewis, 20, Jay, 18, and Leoni, 17, and other family members.
'Life and soul'
It said: "Anthony, known as Tony, was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle.
"He was a massive fan of Sunderland Football Club and watched every single match.
"He was incredibly caring towards others and would always go out of his way to help anyone, no matter what he was doing.
"He was outgoing with a constant smile on his face and was always the life and soul of the party.
"He will be forever remembered by all of us and leaves an empty space our lives."
