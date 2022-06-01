Jack Woodley case: Ten teenagers found guilty of murder
- Published
Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old man as he walked home from a funfair.
Jack Woodley suffered a fatal stab wound while being punched, kicked and stamped upon in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, on 16 October.
He was "surrounded and isolated" by the group, who were strangers to him, and chased down an alleyway beside a pub.
The youths, aged 14 to 18, will be sentenced in August, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
At the start of the trial in March, the boys all denied murder and manslaughter charges, aside from a 15-year-old who admitted manslaughter. None of them can be identified for legal reasons.
Jurors spent more than three days deliberating before reaching their unanimous conclusions, with the defendants, who shared the dock throughout the trial, split into two groups of five for the verdicts.
Several of the defendants looked shocked and agitated when the verdicts were read out, clutching their heads and rocking back and forth.
Prosecutors said the youths were intent on attacking someone at the Houghton Feast funfair on 16 October and Mr Woodley came to their attention for a "trivial reason".
He was challenged to a "one on one fight" but declined, then he and his four friends were followed by about 30 young people as they walked into the town centre that evening.
As Mr Woodley neared the Britannia Inn a 16-year-old boy ran up from behind and punched him in the head.
Several others then separated him from his friends and joined in the assault, having covered their heads moments before.
While he was being grappled, punched and kicked, there were shouts of "get the chopper out" and a 15-year-old boy pulled a large "Rambo-style" knife from his trousers and stabbed Mr Woodley in the back.
The boy with the knife fled but the rest continued to rain punches and kicks on Mr Woodley and pursued down an alley where they resumed the attack.
Jurors heard that the group "not only attacked him but prevented him from escaping and other people from helping him".
Witnesses described the scene as like animals attacking a piece of meat, with one telling the jury it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to kill.
The onslaught lasted just over a minute and ended with Mr Woodley, who witnesses described as looking petrified throughout, collapsing beside the pub.
The gang fled as horrified pubgoers attempted to give Mr Woodley first aid before emergency services arrived.
He never regained consciousness and died at 23:20 the following day.
His Honour Judge Rodney Jameson QC said he would require pre-sentence reports which would take several weeks to complete.
The boys were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing.
The judge excused the jurors further service for 20 years because of the amount of time they had spent on the case.
