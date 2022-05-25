Sam Fender gig raises £133k for North Shields homeless charity
- Published
Sam Fender has told his fans it was an "honour" to raise money for the homeless charity he supports.
The North Shields singer-songwriter became patron of North East Homeless after calling at the centre to play the piano during lockdown.
His gig at Newcastle City Hall on Tuesday raised £133,725 for the centre which offers homeless people food, training and support.
Fender said he hoped the money would "make a real difference".
The Seventeen Going Under singer said: "It's been an honour to be able to put on such a special show in my hometown and to raise such a huge amount of money for North East Homeless.
"I hope it will make a real difference to those in need."
The money was raised through a ballot ticketing system for 1,750 fans - with all proceeds going to the charity.
Charity founder Brian Burridge said: "It was a great night, so intimate after seeing Sam perform in the Newcastle Arena earlier this year.
"It was great just being close to the stage and watching people's faces."
Mr Burridge added the gig was a first for one of his staff members - Earl Charlton from South Shields.
He said: "Earl has been living on and off the streets for 25 years now, and had a lifetime of addictions but now he's turning his life around. I gave him a job with us two years ago after seeing him selling The Big Issue.
"He's now doing his chefs apprenticeship in our kitchen to work in the café and he feels he couldn't have done that without the charity's help, so if we can do that for one person, we can help more."
The money raised from the concert will go towards paying for renovation work at the North Shields hub to make it more accessible, with the installation of a lift, new treatment rooms and a bigger event space.
