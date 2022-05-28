Beamish Museum opens 1950s park ahead of jubilee
A history museum has opened a 1950s park as part of its celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Coronation Park and Recreation Ground at Beamish Museum near Stanley, County Durham, features a playground, mini golf and football area.
It is an extension of the 1950s area that recently opened, which included buildings brought in brick by brick from across the North East.
The museum is holding a week of jubilee events including street parties.
The playground was opened by the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon and members of the Durham Amateur Football Trust (Daft), including Bob Thursby who won the FA Amateur Cup at Wembley in 1957 for Bishop Auckland and captained the England amateur football team.
Daft have installed a cabin featuring 1950s football memorabilia and on Saturday, the museum is hosting a match between Bishop Auckland St Mary's and Crook Town Juniors Under 14s to commemorate the 1954 FA Amateur Cup final between Bishop Auckland and Crook Town - which ran for 330 minutes over three games.
Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish's chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to be opening this new area, with guests from our communities who have helped to create this new part of the museum, and we can't wait to welcome visitors new and old."
The mini golf features obstacles based on North East landmarks while a giant draughts board has been recreated from pictures of one at Riverside Park in Chester-le-Street.
A replica of John Whitehead Park bowling green and pavilion, which was built in Billingham in the early 1950s, is due to open later in the year.
The park is part of the Remaking Beamish Project that has also seen the installation of Spain's Field farm, which was transported from Weardale.
