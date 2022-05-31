Newcastle Quayside: 'Monolithic' apartments plan goes to High Court
- Published
The row over a controversial housing development on Newcastle Quayside is set to be decided in the High Court.
It is the latest legal challenge in a bid to stop almost 300 flats being built on the riverside plot.
In 2021 the city council rejected the plans for a 14-storey apartment complex on the long-vacant patch of land.
This was overturned by a government planning inspector after a public inquiry, and the council has now confirmed a High Court challenge.
In a verdict issued in earlier this month, inspector Claire Searson ruled in favour of applicants Packaged Living and Robertson Property to build on the Homes England-owned site.
'Painfully poor'
It is claimed the 289-flat block would create more than 700 construction jobs and boost spending in the local economy by an estimated £4m a year.
The developers also warned that a failure to get the scheme approved would risk leaving the prime plot - which has been vacant for decades - unoccupied for years to come.
However, opponents have branded the £40m scheme "monolithic" and "painfully poor".
There were complaints it would "devastate" living conditions of residents in the St Ann's Quay building next door and destroy views to and from the historic St Ann's Church.
A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have considered the decision in this case, and following legal advice have decided we will challenge the decision."
The service said it had also approached Packaged Living for a response.
