Northumbria Police call handlers to work with domestic abuse specialists
Domestic abuse specialists are to work alongside Northumbria Police call handlers to offer victims help and advice.
The force receives about 70 domestic abuse calls every day, a figure described as "alarming" by police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness.
She hopes the move will encourage reporting of abuse suffered at home.
Advisers from Wearside Women in Need and Harbour, will join police call handlers on evenings and weekends.
It is hoped the offer of the chance to speak with a specialist will help victims and allow police to investigate.
"Support at crisis point"
Helen Slimin from Wearside Women in Need, said: "We are looking forward to being part of an innovative project with our partners which will support victims of domestic abuse, aiming to keep them and their children safe.
"It is an opportunity to offer advice and support at crisis point and we welcome the opportunity to do this."
Ms McGuinness said since the end of Covid lockdowns the force had continued to receive "sustained high figures" of calls from people seeking help.
She said domestic abuse calls are one of the "highest crime types" reported to Northumbria Police.
"Schemes like this can enable victims to get support from not just the police but also from experts who can help them get the right advice.
"It's important for encouraging people to know they will get the support they actually need and will be helped and believed," she added.
Lesley Gibson, chief executive of Harbour, said: "By working together we combine our skills and expertise and that will provide a better response for victims."
