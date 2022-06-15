Janice Hunter case: Cyprus murder-accused 'was devoted husband'
- Published
A retired miner from Northumberland due to go on trial in Cyprus for murdering his wife at their Paphos home was a devoted husband, his daughter said.
David Hunter, 75, is accused of killing 75-year-old Janice last December.
A request by his lawyers for a charge of assisted suicide - saying she was terminally ill and he had also tried to take his own life - was rejected.
His daughter Lesley Cawthorne described him as a good man, who did not deserve to spend the rest of his life in jail.
The couple moved from Ashington to Cyprus, a place they called "their paradise", when Mr Hunter retired.
Ms Cawthorne described her father as a "good man, a kind man", and her parents as always "properly in love".
"It was bit embarrassing when we were teenagers as they'd kiss in public and have pet names for each other," she said.
Her father cared for her mother devotedly after she became ill with blood cancer, Ms Cawthorne said.
"She was struggling to eat, struggling to drink, had chronic diarrhoea... there were many accidents," she added.
"I know my mum always took pride in her appearance, she hated her loss of dignity."
Ms Cawthorne said she remained convinced her mother's death was assisted suicide, as "I talked to my dad and he told me repeatedly about the conversations he had with mum".
'He's struggling'
Responding to those who believed her father should be punished if he killed his wife, she said: "Life's not black and white, there are many shades of grey.
"Yes, technically I agree he broke the law and I understand why some people think the best course of action is to punish him.
"But I believe he's no threat to society, he's not gong to hurt anyone else, and I don't think justice is best served by him spending the rest of his life in prison.
"I know if he gets a life sentence it will be a death sentence - he would die in prison.
"He wouldn't be around for long as he's struggling in there already, or I think he'll take his own life."
Ms Cawthorne is trying to raise money for her father's legal fees but has only half of what they need.
With the court hearings due to start, her grief for her mother has had to be put "on the back burner", she said.
"I can't even look at that now, because if I do I'll crumble and I can't do that at the moment," Ms Cawthorne said.
"I talk to her sometimes and say 'I'm sorry, mum, I will stop and think about you at some point'."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.