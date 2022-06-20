Tynemouth beachgoers horrified by nail and battery dump
- Published
Beachgoers were horrified to discover thousands of nails, batteries and shards of metals strewn across a popular shoreline.
Early morning swimmers found the items dumped at King Edward's Bay in Tynemouth on Sunday morning.
Mallory Smith from the Totally Tynemouth group said the objects would be "very nasty" to stand on and volunteers spent hours picking them up.
Northumbria Police and North Tyneside Council are investigating.
Ms Smith said the small objects were found all across the beach and warned that while "the bulk" had been retrieved, more could remain on or just below the surface.
She said swimmers were used to clearing debris from the beach first thing in the morning, such as broken bottles and litter dropped the night before, but this was something else.
"We understand how the usual rubbish gets here by people dropping it but this one we really don't get," she said. "It's horrifying and frustrating and we are all just livid and in shock and disbelief.
"We all feel it has been done deliberately, maybe because someone thought it would be funny, but we don't understand it all.
"It's just frightening and would be very nasty if someone, especially children, were to step on them in bare feet."
Ms Smith said she did not believe they would have been washed up by the sea as many of the nails looked practically new and they were distributed all over the beach.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said it was making inquiries after the debris was reported at about 08:15 on Sunday.
She said the matter had been referred to the council for clearing.
The council has been contacted for comment.
