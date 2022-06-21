Summer solstice: Sunrise welcomed across North East
- Published
The sun has risen on the longest day of the year - the summer solstice, which marks the end of spring and the start of summer.
Across the north-east of England many people got up bright and early to greet the dawn.
The North Sea was a big draw for photographers, swimmers and paddleboarders, but there were also good views from higher vantage points.
Here are a few of the images sent in from around the region.
