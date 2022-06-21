Summer solstice: Sunrise welcomed across North East

Sunrise at SeahamTasha Steele
There was a colourful start to the day in Seaham

The sun has risen on the longest day of the year - the summer solstice, which marks the end of spring and the start of summer.

Across the north-east of England many people got up bright and early to greet the dawn.

The North Sea was a big draw for photographers, swimmers and paddleboarders, but there were also good views from higher vantage points.

Here are a few of the images sent in from around the region.

Ian Maggiore
Poppies greeted the dawn near Seaburn
Gill Helps
Paddleboarders were waiting for the sunrise at Roker Beach
Gill Helps
Gill Helps, who took the Roker Beach photos, said it was "lovely to see so many people celebrating in different ways"
At Tynemouth it was swimmers who took to the waves
APril Currie
On higher ground, there were fine skies from Roseberry Topping
Kevin Redpath
And moody skies from the stone circle at Duddo in Northumberland

