Man arrested after woman found dead inside house in Durham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead inside a house.
The body of a 50-year-old woman was found by police called to Cuthbert Avenue in Durham on Wednesday shortly after 12:50.
The man who was arrested remains in custody.
Durham Police said they were appealing for information but were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.