Volunteers to uncover Roker sea defence site
The military history of a cliff-top site on Wearside is being uncovered by local volunteers.
What is now Cliffe Park at Roker was used by the military for centuries to protect the approaches to the mouth of the River Wear and Sunderland harbour.
A dig involving the local community is now under way to find out more, and raise awareness of its history.
There is an open day on Saturday where people can view the site and some of the artefacts found.
The Roker Gun Battery project is part of the North East SeaScapes initiative to reveal the stories of the coastline.
'Surprising number'
Robin Daniels, from Tees Archaeology which is leading the dig, said: "Cliffe Park is now a pleasant, grassed area on the cliffs at Roker.
"We want to explore it to see the ways the military have used the site from at least the Victorian period and also to see that happened in the area.
"We want to talk to local people, as many as possible, and tell them what is going on to interest them in archaeology and their local area."
He added a "surprising number" of finds had already been uncovered, including battle dress buttons, shell casings and coins.
Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for vibrant city, described it as a "fantastic project for Sunderland and the wider region".
"It will help raise the profile and improve access to our unique and stunning coastline", she said.
"It's great to see local residents are keen to be actively involved.
"I'm sure the open day will attract even more interest in this fascinating site and be an event that inspires the wider community to delve deeper into Sunderland's military history and ensure this important part of our heritage is passed on to future generations."