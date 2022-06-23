Wallsend murder probe: Nathaniel Wardle's family pay tribute
A father of four who died following an assault "always looked to make others smile", his family has said.
Nathaniel Wardle, 43, suffered serious injuries outside his home in St Hilda's Avenue, Wallsend, North Tyneside, on Monday afternoon.
In a tribute, his family said a "big hole" would be left where "his laughter and love used to fill our lives".
An 18-year-old man, from Heaton, Newcastle, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Police were called to the property, in the Holy Cross area, at about 14:30 BST after being alerted by paramedics.
Mr Wardle - who was known as Natty - was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said in a statement "no words" would ever be able to express the "deep sadness and loss" they feel.
"Natty was an incredibly funny man, who always looked to make others smile and his generosity was known by so many," they said.
"Everyone loved him and he was a huge part of our family and will leave a big hole where his laughter and love used to fill our lives.
"He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much."
The man charged with Mr Wardle's murder was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and is due at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.
Four teenage boys, aged between 14 and 16, were also arrested and have been released as the investigation continues.
