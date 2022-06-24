A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Durham
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside a house.
Police were called to the property in Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, shortly after 12:50 BST on Wednesday.
When officers from Durham Constabulary entered the house they discovered the body of a 50-year-old woman, who has not yet been named.
A 52-year-old man, from Cuthbert Avenue, is due to appear before Peterlee Magistrates' Court later.
