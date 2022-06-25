Two further charges over Nathaniel Wardle death in Wallsend
- Published
Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man who was assaulted.
Nathaniel Wardle, 43, suffered serious injuries outside his home in St Hilda's Avenue, Wallsend, North Tyneside, on Monday. He died at the scene.
Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named, will appear before magistrates later charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another man, 18 and from Heaton, was previously charged with murder.
He is next due at Newcastle Crown Court on 22 July.
In a tribute, the family of the father of four, also known as Natty, previously said he was "an incredibly funny man, who always looked to make others smile and his generosity was known by so many."
