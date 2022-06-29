Gateshead park: Arson attack causes £30,000 worth of damage
A park has been closed due to a suspected arson attack which caused thousand of pounds worth of damage.
The fire at Beacon Lough East Park, Gateshead, began overnight on Monday and continued into Tuesday.
Flames are thought to have spread to play equipment after two wheelie bins were set alight, Northumbria Police said.
No-one was injured but the cost of the damage is estimated to run up to £30,000, the forced added.
An investigation has begun into the fire at the park, in Sundew Road, with CCTV footage being looked at.
"Arson is an extremely serious offence, fire is very dangerous and can quickly spread and this incident could easily have resulted in serious injury or even a fatality," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
