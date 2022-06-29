Cannabis farm worth £350k found in Crawcrook church
- Published
A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £350,000 has been discovered in a former church and community centre.
Northumbria Police said it found 350 plants along with growing equipment when it raided the disused Robert Young Memorial Church in Crawcrook, Gateshead.
A force spokesman said a false floor had been installed and power bypassed.
Officers are investigating and have appealed for information.
Neighbourhood Insp Alan Davison said: "We know the public have differing views on cannabis, but a farm of this size will turn significant profit to then be reinvested into further illicit activity such as trafficking, by organised criminals, who have little concern for the ripple effects on our communities."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.