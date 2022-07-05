Danny Humble: Teenagers guilty over Cramlington killing
A teenager has been found guilty of murder and four others of manslaughter after they killed a man in a 15-second attack.
Danny Humble, 35, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May last year, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Alistair Dickson, 18, of Blyth, had denied murder but was found guilty.
The four other teenagers were cleared of his murder but convicted of manslaughter by the jury.
They are Ethan Scott, of Chester Grove, Blyth; Kyros Robinson, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval; Bailey Wilson, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, who are all aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
The trial heard the killers had been out drinking when they encountered Mr Humble and his partner, who were also on a night out, in an underpass.
The 17-year-old had joked about Mr Humble looking like one of the TV presenters Ant and Dec, and although the couple initially took it in good humour, Mr Humble then pushed and then punched the then-16-year-old, the jury was told.
The youth punched him back and the four others then joined in the attack, knocking Mr Humble to the ground and kicking and stamping on him, the court heard.
One of the stamps, which prosecutors said was inflicted by ex-junior soldier Dickson, fatally ruptured an artery in Mr Humble's neck.
