Motorcyclist killed by Esh Winning crash was 'true family man'
A motorcyclist who died after being in a crash was a "true family man", his wife has said.
Aaron Morris, 31, was critically injured when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a Vauxhall Crossland at about 12:30 GMT in Esh Winning, near Durham, on Friday.
Police said he died at University Hospital of North Durham several hours later.
Witnesses are being sought for the crash on Priestburn Close.
In a statement released through Durham Police, Mr Morris' wife Samantha said: "Aaron was a true family man and treasured by all those who knew and loved him.
"He was a much-loved husband, son, father and brother, and will be sadly missed by us all."
