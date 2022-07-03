Drone disturbs resting St Mary's birds, conservationists say
Birds resting at a reserve after flying hundreds of miles were sent soaring by a drone, conservationists have said.
About 150 golden plovers had arrived at St Mary's Island at Whitley Bay when they were disturbed on Friday.
A spokesman for St Mary's Island Wildlife Conversation Society said the drone, which was operating in a no-drone zone, also "harassed" some sick Sandwich terns, one of which died.
The whole incident was "devastating", the society said.
The spokesman said it was "fantastic" to see and hear the golden plovers on the island after their arrival from northern Europe.
But there was also the "sad sight of several sick sandwich tern most likely infected with avian influenza", the spokesman added.
"What happened next was devastating," he said, adding: "A drone was flown over the nature reserve flushing all the golden plover, which had flown hundreds of miles to rest on the reserve.
"Even more sad to see was the sick Sandwich tern, which we had hoped could rest in peace, being noticeably harassed by the presence of the drone.
"Shortly after, the weakest of the terns perished, while the others struggled to fly away.
"This is completely unacceptable."
The society said the incident would be reported to Northumbria Police and urged people to "please, please never fly drones on or over the nature reserve".
