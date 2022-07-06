Danny Humble killing: Parents left 'destroyed' by loss
The parents of a man who was kicked and stamped to death in a gang attack said their once fun-loving family has been "destroyed" by his murder.
Danny Humble, 35, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May last year.
Alistair Dickson, 18, was convicted of his murder and four other teenagers of manslaughter.
Mr Humble's mother Deborah said her son's death had "destroyed us".
"For me, he was my first born, my son, my friend a piece of my heart," she added.
His father Vaughan said: "We are a family incomplete, we are in the dark.
"One of the mainstays of our family and a guiding light has been cruelly snatched from us in dreadful circumstances from which we will never ever recover.
"He was one of the good guys, there is a void in our lives and an emptiness that continually aches and tortures us."
Ethan Scott, of Chester Grove, Blyth; Kyros Robinson, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval; Bailey Wilson, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, who are all aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, were all convicted of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
Speaking after the hearing Mrs Humble said she got "no pleasure" from the convictions and would rather have her son back.
However, she added: "That's not possible so these young people need to live with the consequences of their actions.
"We feel it sends the message out how their behaviour and how Danny suffered cannot be tolerated."
The court heard how Mr Humble and his partner, Adele Stubbs, had just enjoyed a meal and drinks after lockdown restrictions were eased when they came across the 17-year-old near an underpass.
The 17-year-old had joked about Mr Humble looking like one of the TV presenters Ant and Dec.
At first, the couple took it in good humour, but then an altercation ensued with Mr Humble being knocked to the ground and others joining in kicking and stamping on him, the court heard.
One of the stamps, inflicted by ex-junior soldier Dickson, fatally ruptured an artery in Mr Humble's neck.
Recalling the day of her son's death, his mother, said: "On 29 May 2021 my life turned black.
"Danny had dropped his children - then seven and five years old - off for a sleepover, he and his partner were going on their first date since lockdown restrictions had eased.
"Danny and the children were laughing, singing, and joking together. They were talking about the plans for the next week, half-term.
"He kissed and hugged us all and gave a wave and left, then jokingly came back for another wave and smile.
"Hours later police were at the door and my memory just turns to black after that."
She said Mr Humble's children were heartbroken.
She also said the family had to live with "dreadful images" of his last moments when he was "defenceless" before the attack.
