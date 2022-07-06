Man falls from van in Wallsend in suspected kidnap
A man was seriously injured when he fell from a van in a suspected kidnapping.
The man, in his 30s, fell from a white Vito Mercedes van on the Coast Road in the Wallsend area on 1 July at about 19:30 BST.
Northumbria Police said the man was currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Four men have been arrested - two on suspicion of attempted murder and two on suspicion of kidnap.
'No wider risk'
Det Insp Katie Smith said: "This is clearly a very serious incident and we're committed to finding out the full circumstances surrounding what happened.
"While the investigation is still at an early stage, at present, we do not believe that there is any wider risk to the public.
"We are especially keen to speak to anyone who was in the Coast Road area at the time, even if passing through for travel, and may have CCTV or dashcam footage."
Two men, aged 18 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two further men, both aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
All have been released while the investigation continues.
