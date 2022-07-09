Durham Miners' Gala: Thousands to mark return after Covid cancellations
- Published
Thousands of people will turn out later for the return of the Durham Miners' Gala following two years of cancellations due to coronavirus.
The event commemorates the county's mining industry with marching bands, colliery banners and speeches from trade union figures.
This year's gala will be dedicated to key workers in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.
Only world wars and strikes had previously stopped the gathering.
Durham Miners' Association, which organises the event also known as the Big Meeting, said it had been "sorely missed".
The first gala was hosted in 1871 and last year would have been its 150th anniversary.
Until the pandemic, cancellations only happened during the first and second world wars, the 1926 general strike and the miners' strike of 1984.
Durham's coalfield saw its last pit close in 1993.
That led to fears over the gala's future but attendances had risen to about 200,000 when it was last held in 2019.
