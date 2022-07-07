Man jailed for kidnap and attempted rape of woman in park
A homeless man who kidnapped and tried to rape a woman in a park has been jailed for more than eight years.
Alan Rothwell grabbed the woman, who is in her 60s, as she walked in the Rising Sun Country Park in North Tyneside on the afternoon of 28 March.
He dragged her into bushes and sexually assaulted her as she tried to fight him off, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The 34-year-old admitted kidnap, attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and robbery.
The court heard he had been drinking and was high on drugs before the attack.
'Like an animal'
Rothwell, who had 62 previous convictions for offences including robbery and dangerous driving, was caught after officers found a pair of latex gloves he had used in the attack and discarded in the park, along with other DNA evidence.
In a victim impact statement read in court, the woman said: "To be attacked, robbed and sexually assaulted by a person who had clearly set out that day to harm someone was terrifying and humiliating.
"The worst part was being unable to breathe. I tried to struggle and fight but he was too strong.
"He behaved like an animal. I know this type of attack is rare and that I was very unlucky that day to come across this person.
"I have recovered physically but emotionally I now feel vulnerable and nervous when out alone. My family have also had to deal with the shock and horror of this attack."
Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: "It was a horrific incident, the victim was deeply traumatised by what happened and she has been given lots of support from family and friends and from our support officers, but it's a trauma which she will probably never get over."
She said Rothwell had "no option" but to plead guilty when presented with the evidence against him but he offered no explanation for his crimes.
"He was fairly nonchalant about the whole episode, he gave no reply at interview whatsoever and had no account of his movements that day," she said.
Ms Hudson said the attack was "really unusual" because Rothwell had no history of sexual offending.
Judge Robert Spragg told Rothwell: "This was an appalling attack. The incident was terrifying and humiliating. It's clear to me it has had a devastating effect on her and her family."
The 34-year-old was given an extended sentence of 14 years and nine months because of his level of dangerousness, of which eight years and nine months will be custodial.
He will be recalled to prison if he offends during the six years after the custodial sentence ends.
Outside court, Ms Hudson praised the victim's courage: "This has been a terrifying ordeal for the victim and I commend the bravery and strength she, and her family, have shown throughout.
"I hope today's outcome can bring [her] a sense of closure and reassure our communities that action will be taken to seek justice and protect people."
