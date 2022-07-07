Storm Arwen review in Northumberland calls for closer working
- Published
Authorities must work closely together and keep residents informed in emergencies to avoid situations like after Storm Arwen, a council said.
November's storm left thousands of homes without electric and water supplies, prompting Northumberland County Council to ask what could have been done better.
About 90 residents, volunteers and councils replied.
Councillors said they hoped the review would help prepare agencies in future.
Council leader Glen Sanderson thanked residents for getting involved in the sessions, which also had input from utility companies, the emergency services and council teams.
Mr Sanderson said: "The review hasn't been about apportioning blame - it's been about learning from what worked, what didn't and putting in measures so every agency is better prepared should this happen again.
"During the evidence-gathering sessions there was much appreciation expressed for the emergency response not just from Northumberland County Council staff and our Fire and Rescue Service, but also the crews from the utility companies the hundreds of volunteers and other organisations and of course the military who all went above and beyond in very difficult conditions."
Last month the energy regulator told power firms they must improve their storm response after Storm Arwen left more than a million UK homes without power.
The storm brought severe wind, rain and snow across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on 26 November.
Across County Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and Scotland thousands of people were cut off from their energy supply for more than a week - as high winds snapped or uprooted trees that fell on to overhead lines.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.