Firefighters rescue calf at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve
A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters.
Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by.
The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
The calf, although covered in muck, did not suffer any long-term injuries.
Crews used an inflatable raft to reach the calf before lifting it using straps and using the farmer's forklift truck to pull it free.
Andrew Blower from TWFRS said: "We had to use our knowledge and expertise to try and free the calf without disturbing the mud too much and endangering the animal further.
"We would always urge pet or livestock owners to be careful when letting their animals roam on flatlands as the land under foot can be unpredictable.
"It was rewarding to be able to get the calf back to its relieved owner's just in time for its afternoon snack."
