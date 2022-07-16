Line closed between St James and Tynemouth for a fortnight
A busy Metro line between Newcastle and North Tyneside has closed for two weeks for a major programme of modernisation works.
Metro operator Nexus said during the closure between St James and Tynemouth, customers would be able to use their tickets and passes to travel on certain buses.
The work will include replacing the 160-year-old Tanners Bank bridge near Tynemouth.
The line will reopen on 30 July.
Nexus will also carry out other major track and overhead line renewal projects along with vegetation clearance work along the full length of the line.
There will also be an eight-week road closure from 20 June to 12 August during the modernisation works affecting access to the Fish Quay.
'No good time'
Nexus customer services director, Huw Lewis, said: "There is no good time to shut a section of the Metro network, but by packing all of these works into a two-week period we can avoid many more months of weekend closures.
"The works that we are carrying out will help to secure the long-term future of Metro for many generations to come.
"We have planned this during the school summer holidays when trains are less busy. I apologise in advance for anyone who has their journey disrupted."
