Hebburn fire, ambulance and police station plan approved
Plans to build a new combined police, fire and ambulance station have been approved.
The so-called Tri Station will be built in Hebburn between Campbell Park Road and Marine Drive after getting support from South Tyneside Council's planning committee.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the building would be "completely carbon neutral".
Construction is expected to take a year with work to start later in 2022.
The fire service will be joined at the station by Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.
Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said the planning approval was an "important milestone" and the building would be the "first station of its kind in the entire country to be completely carbon neutral".
The base will have solar panels on the roof, a wildflower meadow that will help increase local biodiversity and a system to store and re-use rain water.
