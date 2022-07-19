Metro passengers told not to travel amid heatwave disruption
Metro passengers in Tyne and Wear have been advised not to travel on the network on Tuesday amid disruption caused by high temperatures.
Services are suspended between Haymarket and Regent Centre and South Gosforth and Tynemouth after "extreme heat" caused overhead wires to sag.
Operator Nexus warned further lines could close as well as services being cut on other routes.
It advised people to consider other forms of transport.
The UK is set to see its hottest day on record, with temperatures on Tuesday expected to reach up to 42C (107.6F).
'Major disruption'
Metro operations director, John Alexander, said: "Customers should avoid travelling on Metro today.
"There remains major disruption on the network and it is better to avoid making a journey unless it is absolutely necessary. The safety of our network, customers and colleagues must be the priority.
"If customers do need to travel then please ensure you allow plenty of time for your journey, and take water with you in order to stay hydrated. Keep the train windows open to allow a flow of air into the carriage."
It comes amid the two-week closure of the Metro line between St James and Tynemouth for a major programme of modernisation works.
Meanwhile, high temperatures on Monday saw Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service deal with 120 calls in a two-hour spell.
It said that while many incidents involved small fires with low risk to the public, they had been "exacerbated due to the weather".
