Robert Hattersley: Book of condolence for tributes to River Tyne death boy
- Published
A book of condolence has been opened for those wanting to pay tribute to a 13-year-old boy who died in a river.
Robert Hattersley, of Crawcrook, got into difficulty in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland, on Sunday.
His school, Northern Education Trust Thorp Academy, said he was a "well-loved member of the academy family", and added it was offering support to his friends, fellow students and staff.
So far more than 100 people have left messages in the online book.
The school said in a statement that Robert "immersed himself in all aspects of school life".
"He was a kind and caring young man who was popular with staff and students alike," it added.
Messages in the book of condolence included: "Such sad and tragic news. I can't get it out of my mind today. Thinking of Robert's poor mam and all the family. My heart breaks for you all. I'm so sorry."
Another said: "Rest easy to one of my close friends, one of the most grateful [people], I knew you always had a smile and made everyone laugh and smile all times."
A third one read: "You were one of the nicest [people] I have ever met Robert, just wish I could have one last conversation with you."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.