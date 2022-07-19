Dunston police car crash: Motorbike passenger, 74, dies
A woman travelling on a motorbike has died following a crash with a police car responding to an emergency.
Muriel Pinkney, 74, who was riding as a passenger, died in hospital on Sunday from her injuries.
The police car was heading along the A1 flyover exit slip road onto Dunston Road, Gateshead, at about 15:00 BST on 8 July when the collision happened.
Northumbria Police had already referred itself to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A 77-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
"Our thoughts are with Mrs Pinkney's family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident," said Thea Walton, IOPC regional director.
"It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening.
"This will include looking at whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed."
