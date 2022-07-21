Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks picture raises Ukraine charity cash
- Published
A painting bought in a junk shop of Mariupol's steelworks has raised about twice as much for a charity helping those affected by the war in Ukraine than predicted.The painting's unnamed South Shields owner paid $100 for it in a St Petersburg shop in 1994, only knowing it was of somewhere in Ukraine.It was only when he saw news footage of the conflict he recognised it as the Azovstal steelworks.
He decided to auction it for the charity, With Ukraine, and has now sold for £1,300. It had been expected to go for between £500 and £800.
In addition, the Newcastle-based auctioneers, Anderson and Garland, has donated its buyer's premium to the cause, bringing the total amount raised to £1,625.
The industrial landscape - by Ukrainian artist Chernyakhovski Georgi Georgievich - depicts the Azovstal steelworks as it was in 1966 Soviet times.
Its owner, who bought it while based in St Petersburg, said he had wondered for 30 years about the location.
He recognised it only in May after Russia declared victory in its months-long battle to conquer the port city of Mariupol.
Seeing this made him "think of the horror" of the situation and made him want to make a contribution to benefit the "oppressed Ukrainian people".
John Anderson, art expert at the auction house, said: "We were surprised and delighted at the amount of interest this picture generated, highlighting the support for this great cause.
"After a keen bidding battle, the hammer finally fell selling at £1,300 to an online bidder, which yields an impressive £1,625 for the charity."
