Higher Newcastle hospitals parking charges 'deter commuters'
- Published
Hospital bosses in Newcastle have defended increased parking charges for patients and visitors.
Higher tariffs came into force at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) and Freeman Hospital on 1 July.
The cost has more than doubled in some cases.
Newcastle City Council's health scrutiny committee was told the move had successfully deterred commuters from taking spaces, which had been a particular problem at the RVI.
Its car park, the meeting on Thursday was told, had been cheaper than other sites in the city centre and would be filled up shortly after 09:00.
Parking all day at one of the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust sites previously cost £7.20 on a weekday and £3.60 at weekends, but a stay longer than five hours now incurs an £18 charge.
Caroline Docking, the trust's assistant chief executive, said the change had succeeded in making the RVI "unattractive to park in all day" and led to an increase in spaces available for patients.
Staff parking 'under review'
Ms Docking said work was being done to raise awareness of discounts available for some patients.
A long-stay patient tariff is offered which caps the cost of parking at £8 after three hours, while cheaper prices are also available for people who attend monthly appointments or who have been unexpectedly admitted for treatment.
Parking is also free for disabled people, people attending frequent outpatient appointments, unplanned maternity deliveries and parents of sick children staying overnight, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
David Malone, the hospitals' transport and travel advisor, said patients would be refunded if they found out about the concessions after they had paid their fee.
Mr Malone also revealed free parking for NHS staff introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic was "under review".
The measure, brought in by the government, was removed on 1 April but extended locally by the trust until at least September following criticism from unions.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.