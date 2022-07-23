Byker derelict garage flat conversion approved
Plans to turn a derelict garage into 16 flats have been approved despite objections from neighbours.
Newcastle City Council said the benefits of transforming the former Just Merks repair shop in Byker outweighed the negatives.
More than 20 neighbours opposed the plan saying it would breach their privacy and criticising a lack of parking for the new flats.
The council's planning committee heard the garage had been "left to rot".
Pod architects, on behalf of developer Clark Fielding, said the three-storey garage had become rundown after being left empty for years and its redevelopment was a "sympathetic conversion", with two of the apartments to be available for affordable rent.
They said: "The building has been left to elements for a number of years and the internal layout has been left to rot."
'Low car ownership'
All existing staircases and internal walls would be removed while the main structure would be "retained and improved" with an extra storey added, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A petition from 24 residents in neighbouring Chirton Wynd, Manor House Close and Headlam Green warned locals "strongly object" to the redevelopment.
They raised concerns over the new flats overshadowing and overlooking Byker Wall residents, causing them to lose daylight and privacy.
There were also fears about the absence of any new parking spaces being provided for the new flats and about the extra traffic and air pollution it could generate.
Council planning officers admitted there would be some loss of privacy to neighbours, with some of the new apartments having floor to ceiling windows in close proximity to the existing homes.
But they found that there was "no significant harm" arising and said the benefits of bringing the building back into use and improving its appearance would outweigh any negatives.
Councillors were also told the civic centre officials were "confident that there won't be a significant impact" in terms of parking problems on surrounding streets as a result of the new development as the area is considered to have low car ownership.
