Shields Ferry firm Nexus to resume evening sailings

Evening sailings of the Shields Ferry are set to resume after staffing issues were resolved.

The service across the River Tyne was reduced on 11 July due to a lack of crew, operator Nexus said.

It will resume a full timetable of the seven minute-long crossings on Monday.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said restoring the service had been a "top priority" and he apologised to "anyone who had been inconvenienced."

